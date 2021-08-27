Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day Tripura visit from today, set to launch slew of projects

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Tripura on Friday as part of a two-day tour to the state to inaugurate a number of developmental projects. This will be her first visit to Tripura since the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) came to power in the state in March 2018. During her visit this time, Sitharaman is also expected to conduct meetings with the state government officials, according to people at the chief minister's office (CMO) familiar with the matter.

Nirmala Sitharaman may also hold a meeting with Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb during her visit, according to an unnamed functionary of the chief minister's office cited by news agency PTI. She is also likely to hold a meeting with top state government officials later in the day to discuss in detail various issues related to the state's progress and development, the official added.

Sitharaman, on the first day of her visit on Friday, is slated to inaugurate as many as 11 developmental projects which are worth ₹151 crore in total. Later in the day, she will also be paying a visit to a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination centre at Gandhigram near Tripura's capital Agartala, as per updates provided by the functionary.

On the second day of her visit on Saturday, the Union finance minister will travel to Udaipur (formerly known as Rangamati), the third-largest city in Tripura, to offer her prayers at the famous Tripura Sundari temple there. Notably, the temple is considered to be one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', significant Hindu shrines and pilgrimage destinations scattered across India.

Sitharaman, after offering her prayers at the temple, is scheduled to hold meetings with the members of a local self-help group in the district. Thereafter, she will fly back to Delhi during the second half of Saturday, the CMO official said.