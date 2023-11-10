Nishikant Dubey mounts ‘cheerharan’ attack on Opposition MPs, Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday responded to TMC MP Mahua Moitra's allegation that Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar had performed 'proverbial vastraharan' (disrobing) with his allegedly unethical questions on November 2, saying it was her "friends" Danish Ali and Giridhari Yadav -- opposition MPs and members of the panel -- who were doing "cheerharan" during television debates.

Dubey, citing evidence furnished by Moitra's ex-friend Jai Anant Dehadrai, had filed the complaint against the TMC MP with Om Birla, who referred it to the ethics panel.

Dubey said the Opposition members appeared on a television debate and made objectionable remarks against her. "Mahua Moitra's friends are doing her 'cheerharan'...This should be asked from Danish Ali and Giridhari Yadav," he told ANI.

Mahua Moitra, accused of accepting cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions in Parliament, claimed on November 2 that Sonkar had asked her unethical questions, which were tantamount to what she called "proverbial vastraharan".

Nishikant Dubey on Mahua Moitra's allegation over Hiranandani

Responding to Moitra's accusation that Hiranandani wasn't summoned before the panel even though he was the alleged bribe-giver, Dubey said: “Hiranandani's statement had been taken in front of a magistrate under Section 164. India's constitution says if a person gives a statement under this section, there is no need to call him again... This means you (Mahua Moitra) are against law. Me, Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra were called... what's left.”

Dubey was apparently referring to an affidavit signed by the businessman last month, in which the latter alleged he had given expensive gifts to Moitra in return for asking questions against the Adani Group. He claimed he was privy to Moitra's login credentials of the Parliament's official portal.

The TMC MP later admitted to sharing her login credentials but said she wasn't in violation of any rules. She said she had shared the information as she wanted his staff to type out her queries on the portal.

Nishikant Dubey says MP now allowed to share login credentials

Dubey today said parliamentarians can't provide login credentials to outsiders.

"The Ethics Panel sent its recommendation to the Lok Sabha Speaker after its investigation...Mahua Moitra didn't answer any questions of the Ethics Committee...If an MP says that my OTP is used by four other people, this is wrong, the government has not given this authority. You can't give your login credentials to an outsider. There is sensitive information about India. The market can be manipulated with those information," he said.

Jai Anant Dehadrai takes potshots at Mahua Moitra

Meanwhile, Dehadrai took potshots at Moitra on X. Without naming her, he called her a thief with bravado.

"A thief with bravado is still a thief...Don’t know about ‘circus’ but can identify a lying clown when I see one. Questions authored by unauthorized person abroad - even a child can see the brazenness of it. Q’s either target rival or lobby to promote own business agenda," he wrote on X.

