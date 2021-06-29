Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's tenure extended till June 2022

This is a third extension for the 65-year-old civil servant in the post.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant was on Tuesday given one-year extension till June 2022, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Kant for a further period of one year beyond June 30, 2021 i.e upto June 30, 2022 or until further orders, it said.

He was appointed as the CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog) on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term.

Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019.

His term was further extended for two years, till this month end, in June 2019.

Topics
amitabh kant
