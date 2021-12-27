Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Niti Aayog health index 2021: See ranking of states and union territories based on performance
india news

Niti Aayog health index 2021: See ranking of states and union territories based on performance

The health index released by government think tank Niti Aayog said that Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.
Chandigarh was on top among union territories in Niti Aayog's health index 2021.(HT file/Representative image)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Monday released the fourth edition of its health index, which ranked states based on overall health performance. Kerala was ranked as the best performer on top, while Uttar Pradesh was the worst.

The report was divided in three parts - larger states, smaller states and union territories. Among the smaller states, Mizoram was the best performer and Nagaland was at the bottom.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh was on top, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli at number 2 and Delhi at number 3. Puducherry was the worst overall performer, according to the Niti Aayog report.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

Niti Aayog’s health index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

Here’s the health index released by Niti Aayog

Larger States:

 Base YearReference Year
Kerala77.5374.65
Andhra Pradesh60.8465.31
Maharashtra61.7664.53
Gujarat62.6163.72
Punjab65.8363.41
Himachal Pradesh61.8463.10
Jammu and Kashmir61.0262.92
Karnataka59.3961.77
Tamil Nadu64.0560.50
Telangana56.1259.42
Haryana47.5954.08
Chhattisgarh52.6953.97
Jharkhand48.2553.67
Assam45.8450.02
Rajasthan37.3543.23
Uttarakhand44.6139.61
Madhya Pradesh40.7738.69
Odisha40.1936.35
Bihar39.1032.43
Uttar Pradesh34.4429.16
RELATED STORIES

Smaller States:

 

 Base YearReference Year
Mizoram73.7074.98
Manipur57.7860.59
Meghalaya56.8355.95
Goa53.1351.90
Sikkim53.2050.50
Tripura43.5146.38
Arunachal Pradesh49.5146.07
Nagaland37.5938.51

Union Territories:

 Base YearReference Year
Chandigarh58.3567.08
D&N Haveli45.4160.73
Delhi59.8452.22
Daman & Diu48.3251.04
Lakshadweep54.5850.22
A&N Islands55.7449.89
Puducherry35.5131.87

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niti aayog kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP