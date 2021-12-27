Niti Aayog health index 2021: See ranking of states and union territories based on performance

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Monday released the fourth edition of its health index, which ranked states based on overall health performance. Kerala was ranked as the best performer on top, while Uttar Pradesh was the worst.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report was divided in three parts - larger states, smaller states and union territories. Among the smaller states, Mizoram was the best performer and Nagaland was at the bottom.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh was on top, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli at number 2 and Delhi at number 3. Puducherry was the worst overall performer, according to the Niti Aayog report.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

Niti Aayog’s health index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

Here’s the health index released by Niti Aayog

Larger States:

Base Year Reference Year Kerala 77.53 74.65 Andhra Pradesh 60.84 65.31 Maharashtra 61.76 64.53 Gujarat 62.61 63.72 Punjab 65.83 63.41 Himachal Pradesh 61.84 63.10 Jammu and Kashmir 61.02 62.92 Karnataka 59.39 61.77 Tamil Nadu 64.05 60.50 Telangana 56.12 59.42 Haryana 47.59 54.08 Chhattisgarh 52.69 53.97 Jharkhand 48.25 53.67 Assam 45.84 50.02 Rajasthan 37.35 43.23 Uttarakhand 44.61 39.61 Madhya Pradesh 40.77 38.69 Odisha 40.19 36.35 Bihar 39.10 32.43 Uttar Pradesh 34.44 29.16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smaller States:

Base Year Reference Year Mizoram 73.70 74.98 Manipur 57.78 60.59 Meghalaya 56.83 55.95 Goa 53.13 51.90 Sikkim 53.20 50.50 Tripura 43.51 46.38 Arunachal Pradesh 49.51 46.07 Nagaland 37.59 38.51

Union Territories:

Base Year Reference Year Chandigarh 58.35 67.08 D&N Haveli 45.41 60.73 Delhi 59.84 52.22 Daman & Diu 48.32 51.04 Lakshadweep 54.58 50.22 A&N Islands 55.74 49.89 Puducherry 35.51 31.87

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.