Niti Aayog's SDG index ranks Andhra Pradesh 3rd, Telangana 11th

Andhra Pradesh ranked third in Niti Aayog’s sustainable development goals (SDG) India index for 2020-21, according to the report which was released on Thursday. The index for SDGs evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic, and environmental parameters.

​Along with Andhra Pradesh, other states such as Karnataka, Goa, and Uttarakhand scored 72 points and were also ranked third. Kerala, with a score of 75, was adjudged as the top performer, while both Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh shared the second spot together with a score of 74.

In a contrast, Bihar was branded the worst-performing state, with just 50 points in this year’s SDG index.

​Telangana, which ranked 11th, secured 100 points in affordable and clean energy, out of 16 goals. The state stood first in this category along with 15 other states. Telangana, however, stood first in safe drinking water and affordable, clean energy. The state was ranked second and third in clean water and sanitation, and providing decent work and economic growth, respectively.

The 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme helped Telangana achieve the second position in the clean water department. Last year, Telangana ranked sixth, whereas this year it slipped to the 11th rank.

The report of SDG India index along with 'Dashboard 2020-21: Partnerships in the Decade of Action', was released by ​Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajeev Kumar and CEO Amitab Kant on Thursday. First launched in December 2018, the index has now become the primary tool for monitoring progress on SDG in the country. It has also simultaneously generated competition among the states and union territories by ranking them on global goals.