Nitin Gadkari inspects Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, car clocks 170kmph

After starting from Delhi, the eight-lane expressway will pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat before reaching its final destinaton Mumbai. It is likely to be completed by March 2023.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari recently checked the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will pass through four states, according to Livemint.

After starting from Delhi, the eight-lane expressway will pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat before reaching its final destinaton Mumbai. It is likely to be completed by March 2023. The Expressway is being built as part of Phase-1 of the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Livemint report carried a 90-second video uploaded on YouTube on September 16, in which Gadkari is seen inspecting an empty stretch of the expressway in a Kia Carnival car and was seated in the front passenger seat.

Upon entering the expressway, the car’s speed went up to around 170 kilometres per hour (Kmph), and it was moving smoothly. Though the Livemint report said that top speed on the expressway has been limited to 120 Kmph.

During the video, Gadkari could also be heard saying that a small aircraft could land on the expressway.

Previously, the Union minister had conducted an aerial survey of the expressway and said it will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours, adding that it will also help in saving crores of litres of petrol and diesel.

“Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is completed and opened for the public, we will get at least 1,000-1,500 crore as toll revenues every month,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

