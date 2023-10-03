Nitin Gadkari takes test drive on Skoda's hydrogen bus in Prague: Watch

Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road, transport and highways, on Monday, took a test drive on a Skoda's hydrogen bus in Prague. In a video shared by the office of Nitish Gadkari on X, formerly known as Twitter, the minister can be seen riding the bus along with other officials.

Nitin Gadkari takes test drive on hydrogen bus in Prague

According to the minister, hydrogen buses hold “significant promise in reducing carbon emissions and addressing environmental concerns, contributing to a cleaner and greener future".

Sharing pictures of the test drive, the office of Gadkari said, “Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji took a test drive in a Hydrogen Bus by Skoda in Prague, Czech Republic today, showcasing India's commitment to exploring sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions.”

Gadkari arrived in Prague on Sunday where he received a “traditional Maharashtrian” welcome at the Prague airport. The minister also participated in the ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

Centre's push for green energy

The Centre has been increasingly emphasising greener fuel solutions over the years.

In January this year, Gadkari approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) which aims to make India a global hub for such technologies' production, utilization, and export. The mission will slowly lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors, and also help in the reduction of dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others.

Speaking at an event in February, Gadkari said, “India will certainly shift to electric vehicles in the coming years…We import ₹16 crore worth of fossil fuel every year, but pretty soon, our farmers will produce green fuel and hydrogen. Lithium-ion batteries will lead the shift from the current range of petrol and diesel-driven cars.”

India's green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Last month, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the country's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus in Delhi. According to the minister, the future of India's transport will be on green hydrogen.

“India has one of the largest synchronous grids in the world, capable of handling intermittent renewable energy and we have achieved One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)