Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate India’s first cable-stayed bridge on curve in Goa

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate India's first cable-stayed bridge built on a curve on Tuesday, a Goa government official said. Gadkari will also lay the foundation stones of four highway expansion projects costing ₹2500 crore, the official added. "The cable-stayed bridge connects Sada to Varunapuri and Goa International Airport. It is the first such structure in India with a unique curvature radius of 180 degrees," the official informed on Monday. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks during a workshop on 'Electric Vehicle Fire Mitigation', in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (PTI)

The four projects for which the Union minister of road transport and highways (MORTH) will lay foundation stones are Ponda to Bhoma section (NH-748), Zuari to Margao Bypass (NH-66), Navelim to Cuncolim section (NH-66) and Bendordem to Karnataka border (NH-66) costing ₹1376.12 crore, the official informed.

The Ponda to Bhoma section will provide connectivity between Ponda, Bandora, Priol, Cuncoliem, Cundaim, Bhoma, Corlim, Old Goa and Panaji, while the Zuari to Margao Bypass will pass through industrial estates and connect Dabolim Airport, Mormugao port and Ponda city, he said. The Navelim to Cuncolim section will connect Panaji, Margao, Dabolim Airport, Mormugao port and some others areas from south Goa as well as Karnataka, the official added.

A state government spokesperson said these are transformative infrastructure projects being built under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to improve connectivity between the state's two airports and ports. "These projects intend to enhance logistical efficiency and serve as catalyst for Goa's economic growth as well as regional development," he said.