Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP National Working President, PM Modi congratulates him

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party. File photo of Bihar minister Nitin Nabin. (X/Nitin Nabin)

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

Following the announcement, PM Modi congratulated the BJP leader, saying he is confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen the party.

Also Read: Pankaj Chaudhary named UP BJP president: 6 things to know about party’s new Kurmi face

“Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Nitin Nabin had recently retained the high-profile Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna district in the Bihar assembly polls, defeating RJD's Rekha Kumari by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

He currently holds the Road Construction and Urban Development and Housing portfolios in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.