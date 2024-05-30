Nitish Kumar not getting along well with BJP, claims Tejashwi Yadav; ‘Something major will happen after…'

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that "something major" would take place in Bihar after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced and added that chief minister Nitish Kumar seemed to be "not going along well" with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported PTI. A file photo of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (HT photo)

Yadav, who lost the Deputy CM's post after Kumar's abrupt return to the NDA in January this year, made the claim while interacting with journalists in Patna. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Ever since I made the prediction that chacha (referring to Nitish Kumar) will take a big decision after Lok Sabha polls, he has not been going out to campaign,” Yadav said, referring to a claim he had made a couple of days ago.

“I have also learnt that it is the Governor who is holding meetings with officials and issuing instructions. On the election front, the BJP and the JD(U) are concentrating on their respective seats, with no synergy,” alleged the RJD leader. “All these things confirm my apprehension that after June 4 Bihar is going to witness something big (kucch bada).”

Yadav also expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc is heading for a spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mocked for holding BJP insignia at PM Modi's Patna rally

“INDIA bloc is heading for a spectacular victory. The alliance may win 300 plus seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be defeated by his three beloveds (teen Mehbooba) – poverty, price rise and unemployment,” he said.

Nitish Kumar's U-turn



Nitish Kumar, who had left the NDA alliance in 2022 to join the Opposition-led Mahagathbandhan, made a U-turn and returned to the BJP-led alliance in January 2024, taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time.

Interestingly, ever since Kumar quit the 'Mahagathbandhan' helmed by the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav has refrained from making a frontal attack on the JD(U) president.

In his election campaigns, Yadav has also claimed that Nitish Kumar wants the BJP to be defeated and "his blessings are with me" even though the alliance had come to an end.

In Bihar, NDA coalition partners BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is in the fray on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are contesting on one seat each, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprises the RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat.