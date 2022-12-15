Nitish Kumar enters Bihar assembly amid BJP MLAs stir over hooch tragedy | VIDEO

Amid uproar over the hooch tragedy in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday was seen entering the state assembly while a crowd of protesting BJP MLAs was chanting slogans against his government. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Nitish Kumar can be seen making his way to the state assembly in this midst of the demonstrations and was also seen waving at some MLAs as he entered the premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Bihar minister urges people to ‘give up’ drinking after hooch tragedy kills 17

The MLAs were protesting against the recent hooch tragedy in Bihar's Chhapra where at least 31 people have died so far after consuming illicit liquor. The deaths took place in three villages in the Chhapra area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Kumar urged people to not consume liquor in "a dry state" because “something spurious will be sold”. He also informed the media that he has “directed police officials to not arrest poor people who are caught consuming spurious liquor” and that they “rather go after those manufacturing liquor and involved in illegal alcohol business”. “People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die. They should keep in mind not to consume liquor,” he said. "If you drink, you will die," he said.

Also read: Union minister's ‘mentally unfit’ remark on Nitish after Bihar CM loses cool

Meanwhile, the hooch tragedy has triggered a massive political slugfest in the state assembly as the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and opposition BJP traded charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the BJP members entered the well of the House on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen losing his cool. “You are doing the wrong thing by opposing liquor prohibition. This cannot be tolerated. Just remove all these people,” he said, referring to the protesting members.