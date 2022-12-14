Home / India News / Uproar in Bihar assembly over hooch tragedy, Nitish loses cool

Uproar in Bihar assembly over hooch tragedy, Nitish loses cool

Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:21 PM IST

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes after the BJP tried to corner the state government over the hooch tragedy.

Bihar chief minister at Bihar assembly on Wednesday. (HT photo)
ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna

As the BJP members entered the well of the House, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool and rebuked them. “You are doing the wrong thing by opposing liquor prohibition... This cannot be tolerated. Just remove all these people,” he said, referring to the protesting members.

The speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House re-assembled, the BJP demanded an apology from Kumar. “We will not allow the House to run unless he apologises for his behaviour,” Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said.  htc

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

