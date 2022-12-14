Uproar in Bihar assembly over hooch tragedy, Nitish loses cool

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes after the BJP tried to corner the state government over the hooch tragedy.

As the BJP members entered the well of the House, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool and rebuked them. “You are doing the wrong thing by opposing liquor prohibition... This cannot be tolerated. Just remove all these people,” he said, referring to the protesting members.

The speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House re-assembled, the BJP demanded an apology from Kumar. “We will not allow the House to run unless he apologises for his behaviour,” Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON