Nitish Kumar government's caste survey was to fool Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was an exercise to fool the people. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during 'Karyakarta Sammelan', in Patna, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.(PTI)

Gandhi, who was addressing a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna, said that a caste census across the country is “important to find out how much participation OBCs, Dalits and workers have in the bureaucracy and other sectors”

"The aim of the caste census is not just to know about the count of various castes but their participation in the country’s wealth as well...We don’t want a caste survey like the Bihar government did. The exercise which the Bihar government had done was just to befool people," the Congress leader said, according to PTI.

He also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that its MPs from backward communities claim that they have been "put in a cage".

“Where is it written in this book (Constitution of India) that all of the wealth of India should only go into the hands of two to three people...In today's India, the MLAs and MPs have no power,” Gandhi said. “When I meet the BJP MPs who belong to the backward community, Dalits, tribals, they say that we have been put in a cage.”

Gandhi said that while representation has been given to Dalits and those from the backward communities, their power has been taken away.

“When they came to know that the people from the backward community, Dalits, are taking the representation, they gave you the representation but took away the power,” Gandhi said. “The power has been given to Ambani, Adani and RSS. They put their people in every organisation…”

Also Read | 'Mazak bana rakkha hai': Rahul Gandhi meets patients, families sleeping outside AIIMS Delhi, posts video

Rahul targets Mohan Bhagwat



The Leader of the Opposition also targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his statement that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marked India’s “true independence”.

“Some days ago, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India did not get independence on 15th Aug 1947. If RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is saying that India did not get independence on 15th August 1947, then he is rejecting the Constitution of India...” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Congress targets BJP for commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Mohan Bhagwat

Gandhi added: “He (RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat) is erasing the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar, Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi from every institution in India...”