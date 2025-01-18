'Mazak bana rakkha hai': Rahul Gandhi meets patients, families sleeping outside AIIMS Delhi, posts video

Days before the Delhi assembly election, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress hit out at the Centre as he met several patients and their families camped on the roads, footpaths and subways around AIIMS Delhi. In a video posted on social media X on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi can be heard criticising the central government and the Delhi government for showing “insensitivity” towards them. Leader Of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with patients and their attendants waiting for treatments at the AIIMS, in New Delhi, Thursday night.(PTI)

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the patients and families putting up on roads, footpaths and subways around AIIMS and enquired about their problems and grievances.

“Hell outside AIIMS! Poor patients and their families from across the country are forced to sleep outside AIIMS amidst the cold, filth, and hunger. They have no shelter, no food, no toilets, and no drinking water. Why have the central and Delhi governments, who make tall claims, turned a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis?” Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi also says, “This is completely ridiculous. People here… they are suffering; they are dying… Mazak bana ke rakkha hai (They have turned it into a joke).”

"Burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity - today I met patients and their families outside AIIMS who have come from far and wide in search of treatment," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Instagram on Friday.

“On their path to get treatment, they are forced to sleep on roads, footpaths and subways - just keeping a flame of hope burning amidst the cold ground, hunger, and inconveniences,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi's latest attack on the Delhi government comes days after the Congress MP tore into Aam Aadmi Party, an ally of the INDIA bloc, and equated Arvind Kejriwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing both of them of making false promises. Kejriwal hit back, saying Rahul Gandhi "abused him" and he was fighting to "save the Congress".

Addressing a rally in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Rahul Gandhi touched upon the issue of a nationwide caste census and said that he never heard a word about it from both Modi and Kejriwal.

"You ask Kejriwal ji whether he wants reservations for the backward and a caste census. When I talk about the caste census, I don't hear a word from both PM Modi and Kejriwal. There is no difference between Kejriwal and PM Modi as they both make false promises," he said.