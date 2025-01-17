Menu Explore
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over patients, families on roads, footpaths around AIIMS in Delhi

PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi met the patients and families putting up on roads, footpaths and subways around AIIMS in Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met several patients and their families camped on the roads, footpaths and subways around AIIMS and accused the Centre and the Delhi government of showing "insensitivity" towards them.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met patients camping outside AIIMS, Delhi.(Instagram/rahulgandhi)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met patients camping outside AIIMS, Delhi.(Instagram/rahulgandhi)

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the patients and families putting up on roads, footpaths and subways around AIIMS and enquired about their problems and grievances.

"Burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity - today I met patients and their families outside AIIMS who have come from far and wide in search of treatment," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Instagram.

"On their path to get treatment, they are forced to sleep on roads, footpaths and subways - just keeping a flame of hope burning amidst the cold ground, hunger, and inconveniences," Gandhi said.

"Both the Central and Delhi governments have completely failed in fulfilling their responsibility towards the public," he said.

See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
