Nitish Kumar's new Mahagathbandhan govt to prove majority in House on August 24

The Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government's floor test to prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place on August 24.

It was earlier reported that the Assembly session on August 24 to seek trust vote was delayed as speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refused to quit, prompting the ruling alliance to move a no-confidence motion against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters, Sinha said, “As long as I hold this post, won't make a statement outside.”

He further said, “The CM has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly session. The secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more,” he further said.

Also read | Nitish CM, Tejashwi deputy: List of probable names in Mahagathbandhan cabinet

A notice signed by several MLAs of the Grand Alliance was submitted to the assembly secretariat on Wednesday evening hours after Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were sworn-in as chief minister and his deputy.

While constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance have a total of 164 members in the assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister for a record eighth time at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after his Janata Dal-United (JD-U) snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joining hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.

The cabinet is likely to be expanded soon and , comprising leaders of the JDU, RJD, Congress and others,.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail