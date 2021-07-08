Nitish Kumar sacrificed his party leaders to make Pashupati a minister: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday said Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal leader Nitish Kumar had ignored his own party's candidates and put forth the name of Pashupati Kumar Paras for a cabinet berth.

Paras, the younger brother of Chirag Paswan's late father Ram Vilas Paswan, is a member of Lok Sabha from Hajipur and now a Union minister. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet expansion, Paras got the post of food processing minister on Wednesday.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan says will move court if Paras is given Cabinet berth on LJP quota

Chirag Paswan, who is currently on Aashirwad Yatra, said that though he didn't dream of being a Union minister, the appointment of Paras to the cabinet and the sidelining of Janata Dal leaders like Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh by Nitish Kumar seemed like a ploy. Paswan was speaking in Samastipur, where he has made a stop during the yatra.

“I never craved for a ministerial berth, but I still don’t know from which party’s quota my uncle Pashu Pati Kumar Paras has been inducted in the Cabinet. The way things have unfolded, it appears Nitish Kumar sacrificed his own party leaders, especially Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh,” Paswan said, adding that he informed PM Modi about the suspension of the five party MPs, including Paras, from the LJP.

Also Read: JD(U) may split anytime, claims LJP’s Chirag Paswan

Lalan Singh, who allegedly played an instrumental role in orchestrating the LJP split, has been overlooked in Union cabinet expansion and this points to the impending upheaval within the JD(U), Paswan said.

“The ministerial berth that belonged to Lalan Singh was snatched from him. This has caused dissatisfaction within the JD(U) and could lead to a split,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LJP leader had on Tuesday said he will approach court if his uncle was given a berth in the Union cabinet on his party quota. “If any of them (the expelled MPs) gets included in the Cabinet from the party’s quota, I will certainly have an objection to it and I may have to take legal recourse. If anyone is made minister as an independent or from some other party, I have no issue, as it is entirely the prerogative of the Prime Minister. But as far as the LJP is concerned, the party Constitution allows me to be the president and the matter is before the Election Commission (EC) as well as the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he said.