 Nitish says 'here forever' after meeting Modi in Delhi: 'Beech mein do baar...'
News / India News / Nitish Kumar says 'here forever' after meeting PM Modi in Delhi: 'Beech mein do baar...'

Nitish Kumar says 'here forever' after meeting PM Modi in Delhi: 'Beech mein do baar...'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 08:42 PM IST

Nitish Kumar met PM Narendra Modi in what was their first meeting after the JD (U) chief dumped the opposition INDIA bloc and joined BJP-led NDA last month.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for the first time after his latest political flip-flop. The Janata Dal (United) chief also met Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and is believed to have discussed a host of issues related to Bihar ahead of the trust vote scheduled for February 12.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PM Modi / X)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PM Modi / X)

“I met the PM, HM and BJP president and we had a good talk. We have been together since 1995 when the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was there,” he told media persons in New Delhi.

Beech mein do baar idhar udhar zaroor ho gaye the. Lekin ab kabhi nahi. Phir wahin rahenge, ab idhar udhar nahi honge (Twice I moved out, but now I am here forever. I will not go anywhere),” Kumar claimed, referring to his frequent switchovers between BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan which comprises Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the grand alliance late last month and returned to the NDA fold ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP and JD(U) have to deal with several tricky political issues ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, including the distribution of parliamentary seats for contesting the election among them and their smaller allies.

Besides, the cabinet expansion is also yet to take place in Bihar. Against the sanctioned strength of 37, the Nitish cabinet at present has just nine members, including the CM.

While all eyes are now on the seat-sharing formula for Bihar within the NDA, Nitish Kumar played it down, saying BJP leaders are aware of it.

“There is no logic behind discussing this. That will be done. They know everything from the beginning,” he said.

