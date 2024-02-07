‘Will not resign’: Bihar assembly speaker Choudhary ahead of NDA’s floor test

Patna: Days after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar served a notice to Awadh Bihari Choudhary for removal from the post of assembly speaker as the process for electing the new presiding officer ahead of the crucial floor test on February 12, Choudhary on Wednesday said that he “will not resign” from his post. Bihar Assembly incumbent speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Hindustan)

The new Bihar government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has said they would move a no-confidence motion against Choudhary to vacate his post.

“I am not going to resign. I will be in the assembly on February 12 and conduct proceedings of the House as per rules,” Chaudhary told reporters after addressing a press advisory meeting inside the state assembly premises on Wednesday.

“I will abide by the rules of the legislative business and conduct the house proceedings from the chair,” the senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

The new NDA government in Bihar was formed on January 28 after Kumar realigned with the BJP once again after breaking ties with the RJD-Congress-Left grand alliance, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

When asked whether he would resign from the post of the speaker before a no-confidence resolution is moved against him in the house, “Why should I…. I have come to know that a no-confidence resolution is pending against me only today. As per the rules of legislative business, any such resolution has to be taken up before or on the 14 days. I am still the speaker,” he said, making it clear that he was in no mood to give up his post.

The speaker’s stance has fuelled speculations that there could be some political drama before the floor test by the new NDA government on February 12.

The JD(U) and the BJP leaders have been asserting the vote of confidence would be smooth and affair as the ruling coalition, comprising JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha and a few other parties, have a majority of 128 members in the 243 member state assembly.

Any coalition needs the support of 122 MLAs to prove confidence in the House. The opposition coalition has 114 MLAs.

Incidentally, in August 2022, former speaker and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP took a similar stand when he decided not to resign from his chair after Kumar had then formed a government with RJD-led grand alliance.

Sinha, however, resigned from the chair by announcing his decision on the floor of the state assembly on August 24, 2022, before the no-confidence resolution was taken against him.

Meanwhile, deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari told reporters on Wednesday that incumbent speaker Choudhary should resign before the no-confidence move against him, to maintain the dignity of the chair.