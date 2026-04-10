Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; decision on next Bihar CM pending

Nitish Kumar, JDU leader and Bihar chief minister, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, April 10, nearly a month after being elected to the Upper House on March 16. While he has not yet resigned as Bihar CM, his Rajya Sabha oath paves the way for a new face to assume the role.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan greets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the latter takes oath as a member of the House, in New Delhi. (@SansadTV/YT via PTI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per constitutional provisions, Nitish can continue as Bihar CM for up to six months despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha. However, under the rules, he must resign as an MLC within 14 days of being elected as an MP, which he did on March 30.

When will Nitish resign as CM?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An end of an era of sorts appears to be unfolding in Bihar, with Nitish moving from Patna to Parliament in Delhi. According to ANI, a high-level meeting of BJP leaders is also taking place in Delhi on Friday to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An end of an era of sorts appears to be unfolding in Bihar, with Nitish moving from Patna to Parliament in Delhi. According to ANI, a high-level meeting of BJP leaders is also taking place in Delhi on Friday to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, BJP national president Nitin Nabin clarified that there are no differences within the NDA over the pending appointment of a new Bihar chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, BJP national president Nitin Nabin clarified that there are no differences within the NDA over the pending appointment of a new Bihar chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary confirmed that Nitish Kumar would formally assume his role in the Rajya Sabha before further political decisions are taken in Patna. He also said Nitish is likely to resign as CM within two to four days after returning to Patna from Delhi following discussions and deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary confirmed that Nitish Kumar would formally assume his role in the Rajya Sabha before further political decisions are taken in Patna. He also said Nitish is likely to resign as CM within two to four days after returning to Patna from Delhi following discussions and deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Nitish to meet NDA legislators after April 10 before resigning as CM

“He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. So, in the next step, he will take the oath in the House. After he takes the oath here, we will return to Patna. There, he will resign (as Bihar CM) after 2–4 days of discussions and deliberations,” Choudhary told ANI.

He added that the process of selecting the new chief minister would follow NDA legislative procedures.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest-serving CM. He began his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later served as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He first became Bihar chief minister in 2005.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Saraogi said the day was significant for both Bihar and Nitish Kumar, asserting that development in the state has been driven under his leadership.

“It is a significant day both for Bihar as well as for him. He is a mass leader in Bihar. Under his leadership, the RJD’s ‘jungle raj’ came to an end, and the state has progressed,” Saraogi said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON