Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member on April 10, says Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10, following which the ruling NDA in the state will elect its leader to head the new government, state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said on Sunday, adding that Kumar will be part of the consulting process. Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar waves to the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar. (PTI)

“Nitish Kumar has been elected to the Rajya Sabha and April 10 is fixed for his oath. After that the central leadership of BJP and the NDA will elect its leader. Nitish Kumar will also be part of the process,” Saraogi told reporters.

On Wednesday, the cabinet meeting has also scheduled. It could be the last meeting of the Nitish cabinet.

There is still no clarity on Nitish Kumar’s successor. “The decision will be taken when the position falls vacant. Once he resigns the process for the new government formation will begin,” deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.