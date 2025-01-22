Nitish Kumar's JD(U) withdraws support to BJP-led Biren Singh govt in Manipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is a crucial ally of the BJP at the Centre.(File photo)

The Janata Dal (United) state unit in Manipur on Wednesday withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Biren Singh government in the state, PTI reported.

The lone JD(U) MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said.

The withdrawal, however, will not have any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front and three independents.

In a letter to Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, state JD(U) chief Ksh Biren Singh said,"In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by JD (U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD (U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal."

"After JD (U) became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by JD(U)... as such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of JD(U) in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker," the letter added.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the JD(U) won six seats with a vote share of 12 per cent in the north eastern state. The party had first won a seat in the Manipur assembly in 2000.

But in September that year, five JD(U) MLAs joined the BJP. Nitish Kumar, who less than a month ago had left the NDA and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal,said,“Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms?”

2024: Nitish Kumar returns to NDA

In January last year, Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA and took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time. After the BJP won 240 seats and failed to secure the majority mark on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, the JD(U) with 12 MPs continued to remain in the NDA.

The BJP is a major ally of Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October-November this year.