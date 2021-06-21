Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar may meet PM, Nadda today amid cabinet reshuffle buzz
india news

Nitish Kumar may meet PM, Nadda today amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Last time, Nitish Kumar had met the PM was in February this year, when he had backed the farm laws, describing them in the interest of farmers in the face of protests by farmers’ bodies.
By Arun Kumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:32 AM IST
This will be the second meeting of Nitish Kumar with the PM since assuming power last year (Photo by Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and others in New Delhi on Monday, said party functionaries familiar with the matter.

The visit is significant, as it is taking place amidst rising speculations about the expansion of Union cabinet and Janata Dal (United) or JD(U)’s long-awaited representation in it, though other important issues, especially Bihar’s continued battle with Covid-19 pandemic and floods, are also likely to figure in the talks.

Last time, Kumar had met the PM was in February this year, when he had backed the farm laws, describing them in the interest of farmers in the face of protests by farmers’ bodies. This will be the second meeting of Kumar with the PM since assuming power last year, as he remained mostly confined to the state due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

JD-U president RCP Sinha has already said that the party should get respectable representation in the union cabinet and that the party should be consulted in this regard. “JD-U is part of the NDA and the allies should get respect in a coalition,” he had said just a few days ago.

JD-U has 16 Lok Sabha members. In 2019, JD-U had at the last moment decided not to have symbolic participation in the Union cabinet with just one minister. BJP had then offered just one berth to the JD-U, while the latter wanted more. The virtual split in the LJP, say sources, may also figure in the discussion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar janata dal united narendra modi jp nadda
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP