No 70 Lakh loans for validation, CJI Gavai’s advice to law graduates

Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai on Saturday delivered a personal and practical address to the graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, encouraging students to embrace the legal profession with resilience, honesty and balance, rather than chase validation through debt-heavy foreign degrees or relentless comparisons. Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai. (ANI File Photo)

Ditching grandstanding for warmth, the CJI gave the graduating class a pep talk that blended wisdom with wit. “There is no straight path in law…It demands, and it keeps demanding,” said Justice Gavai. But instead of painting a bleak picture, the CJI handed out tools to survive the grind-- community, clarity, books, and yes, even cats.

Notably, his address touched on mental health in the legal profession. Calling it isolating, high-pressure, and at times, even ruthless, he urged young lawyers not to suffer in silence. “Find your community…Share your fears,” he said. In a profession where long hours and public performances often leave little room for personal care, the CJI’s message was clear -- don’t just show up for your clients, show up for yourself too.

One of the most striking takeaways was his advice on foreign education. “Go,” he said, “but with purpose, not pressure.” In a candid appeal, he advised students not to take loans of ₹50–70 lakh for an overseas degree. “A foreign degree alone is not a stamp of your worth…You don’t need to brand yourself abroad to be worthy. Sometimes, building your work here is the wiser bet.” A portion of that loan, he pointed out, could instead help start an independent practice. Learning has no age bar, said the CJI, adding one should go if they can afford to go, and not when the world tells them to.

The Chief Justice also gently nudged legal institutions in India to introspect. If bright young minds are flying overseas to seek academic mentorship and research opportunities, he asked, what are we doing to make them stay, or come back? He called for more transparent hiring, better research infrastructure and spaces that spark imagination, not just output. “We must invest not just in institutions, but in imagination,” he emphasised.

Justice Gavai reminded students that success does not always mean being everywhere at once but it means being grounded where you are. “The law is changing, yes, but the basics never go out of fashion,” he smiled, urging them to build strong foundations.

He then gave a shout out to the unsung hero of every young professional’s journey -- mentorship. “I am here because someone opened a door for me,” said the judge, urging seniors, including judges, lawyers, professors and other professionals, to hold that door open for the next in line. “Mentorship is not a favour. It is a responsibility.” For the fresh graduates, his message was equally clear -- seek mentors for their integrity, not their influence, and pass it forward someday.

In closing, Justice Gavai offered a checklist for young lawyers. “Don’t ignore five things -- friends and family, books, hobbies, health and imagination.” He reminded students that books are not just for exams; they are windows and mirrors. He added that hobbies are not a waste of time; they keep your inner world alive. While introverts belong in the profession just as much as anyone else, he emphasised, sometimes, just being is enough.

He concluded with a quote from John Gray’s Feline Philosophy: “Whereas cats live by following their nature, humans live by suppressing theirs.” And thus, his parting advice -- Be a little more like cats. Take pauses. Follow your rhythm. And remember that you don’t always have to prove yourself.