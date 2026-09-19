'No action initiated': IIT Bombay refutes claims on student's death after ChatGPT row

IIT Bombay said that it had not initiated any disciplinary action against the second-year undergraduate student who allegedly died by suicide on Friday.

IIT Bombay students stage protest at main gate. (Screengrab/ANI)

The institute said in a statement on Friday that the student had been found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

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“No disciplinary action was initiated against the student,” the institute said. It added that the matter had been discussed with the student by the instructor and the head of the department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Deep Dive What led to the protests at IIT Bombay following the student's death? The protests were sparked by the death of a second-year undergraduate student who was allegedly pressured after being caught using a mobile phone during an exam. Students claimed he was threatened with disciplinary action, which they felt contributed to the tragedy. How did IIT Bombay respond to the allegations about the student’s death? IIT Bombay refuted claims that disciplinary action was initiated against the student, stating that his use of a mobile phone to upload a question paper on ChatGPT was discussed with him and would not affect his academic career. What measures is IIT Bombay taking to support student mental health? IIT Bombay is focusing on enhancing student mental health support, with eight psychologists on campus and ongoing measures to assist affected students, especially in light of recent tragic events.

This comes after students claimed that the death followed an examination during which the student was allegedly caught looking at another student’s answer sheet and asked to leave the hall. They claimed he was subsequently told by officials that he could face disciplinary action, including suspension.

During the late-night interaction with students at the Convocation Hall, the IIT-Bombay director said the institute would increase its focus on students' mental health. The director said the institute already has psychologists available on campus and is taking several measures to support students. According to the institute, eight psychologists are currently working as consultants on campus.

Parents join protest

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{{^usCountry}} The parents of the deceased student joined a protest at the institute’s main gate on Saturday morning, demanding an explanation for his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The parents of the deceased student joined a protest at the institute’s main gate on Saturday morning, demanding an explanation for his death. {{/usCountry}}

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This came as IIT-Bombay students staged overnight protests despite an interaction with the institute director at the Convocation Hall. The students said they were not satisfied with the discussion and continued their protest.

More than 100 students again gathered at the main gate on Saturday morning, demanding justice and answers from the institute's administration. Student organisations also appealed to students to join the protest.

The parents, who joined the protest in the morning, said their son was their only child and demanded that the institute explain what led to his death.

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"We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter and came from a very poor background. Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate. We are ready to face any action from the authorities and will fight for justice for our son," one of the student's parents said.

The parents also alleged discrimination on campus could have been one of the reasons behind their son's death. Students have started a social media campaign demanding justice and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 0944177829

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