No alliance with AAP in Delhi, says Congress’ Sheila Dikshit after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting

Amid talks of a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has said that a unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

“A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi,” ANI quoted Sheila Dikshit as saying.

Three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said that the decision to not enter into an alliance with the AAP was taken in Rahul Gandhi’s presence. “Rahul Gandhi was there and the decision was taken there,” she said.

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday began talks to devise its strategy for the Lok Sabha elections after a meeting was called by party president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress meeting took place in the backdrop of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party announcing the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

On Sunday, an AAP leader had said that the party had not ruled out the possibility of reopening talks for an alliance with the Congress if a “serious attempt” was made.

The AAP leader said that the party wanted a “structured” dialogue with the Congress. “We lost patience with the on again and off again approach of the Congress that forced us to announce the names,” he said.

On February 21, Arvind Kejriwal said that they had tried to convince the Congress for an alliance but their offer had been refused. “If today our alliance with Congress is done, the BJP will lose all seven seats in Delhi,” Kejriwal had said.

The AAP has been trying to enter into an alliance with the Congress in Delhi for a long time now and has time and again raised the issue.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 13:59 IST