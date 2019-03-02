Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP declares candidates for 6 of 7 seats in Delhi, says no tie-up with Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The announcement was made by Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai, who also said that the party will not be entering into an alliance with the Congress.

While Atishi Marlena has been nominated to contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh will contest from Northwest Delhi. AAP political affairs committee member Raghav Chadha will contest from South Delhi, while Pankaj Gupta has been nominated to contest from the Chandni Chowk seat. Dilip Pandey and Brijesh Goyal will contest from Northeast Delhi and New Delhi seats respectively.

The party has not yet decided who will contest from the West Delhi seat.

Clearing the air regarding the possibility of a tie up with the Congress, Gopal Rai said that the AAP had received two communications from the Congress.

He said that the Delhi Congress, led by Sheila Dikshit, had refused the tie-up yesterday.

Rai said that the second communication was conveyed by Rahul Gandhi himself in the February 13 mahagathbandhan meeting

“He himself in front of all other leaders had told AAP convener that party’s leadership is not in favour of alliance,” Rai said

“So we have just these two communications so far and so we are going ahead on our own,” Rai said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 13:50 IST