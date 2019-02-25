AAP spells out Delhi statehood protest plan: MLAs to join Arvind Kejriwal’s fast, 500 yatras a day

A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would go on an indefinite fast to press the demand for full statehood for Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday came out with a comprehensive 10-day plan to mobilise public support. The plan includes party MLAs joining the CM on his fast as well as supporters taking out 500 yatras daily across the city.

Both the BJP and Congress, however, have described the protest as a plan ‘to divert public’s attention from real issues’. Gopal Rai, a minister in the Kejriwal cabinet and the convener of AAP’s Delhi unit, said though the party is yet to decide the venue for CM’s fast.

“Kejriwalji will discharge his duties as chief minister from the venue. We will announce the site in the next two days. Indefinite fast is the last option to press for our demand of full statehood,” said Rai, who is also the development minister, on Sunday.

“We have formed three committees at central (Lok Sabha constituencies), vidhan sabha (assembly constituencies) and zonal levels to coordinate the protests. Between March 1 and 9, partymen will take out 560 ‘nyay yatras’ across the city by roping in residents’ welfare associations, students, teachers, lawyers and members of social and religious groups,” he said.

Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA, said the protest was a “dramatic way of carrying out election campaign”.

“He (Kejriwal) wants to divert public’s attention from real issues. He is not bothered about the people of Delhi as he his government has blocked several welfare schemes in Delhi such as Ayushman Bharat, RRTS project and Metro phase-4,” Gupta said.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit asked why Kejriwal was raising the issue when the elections are around. “I don’t understand how is he planning to receive full statehood for Delhi. The full statehood is created by the act of Constitution and now there is no time to change ... You have chosen a time when Parliament is not in session. What are his intentions?,” Dikshit told ANI.

CM attacks Centre

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Kejriwal attacked both the BJP and Congress for not fulfilling their promise of according the status of a full state to Delhi.

As per the Constitution, Delhi is a semi-state with lieutenant governor (L-G) as its administrator. Three key areas of police, land and services are governed by the Centre through the L-G.

“Yes, Delhi is India’s national capital, so let the Centre keep entire the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own government, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice to be tolerated,” Kejriwal tweeted.“Advaniji, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha. Pranab da headed parliamentary comm endorsed it in Dec 2003, but it finally lapsed.Did they intend to just play with the emotions of people of Delhi? Why this injustice with Delhiites? (sic)”.

Minister Rai also accused the BJP and the Congress of “deceiving Delhiites” on the issue of statehood and alleged that the two parties had promised it but are backtracking now.

