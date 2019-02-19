Full statehood for Delhi on AAP’s Lok Sabha election agenda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its decision to completely focus on attaining full statehood for Delhi in its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The decision came four days after the AAP government in Delhi had a major setback with the Supreme Court giving the Centre control over the anti-corruption branch (ACB) and allowing status quo on transfers and postings of Delhi government officers by referring the “services” matter to a larger bench.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the party would prepare a road map on issues such as unemployment, police, land corruption and Jan Lokpal — which he said would be resolved if Delhi becomes a full state.

“All doors for us were closed after the SC’s February 14 verdict. Only the doors of the people are now left. So we will reach out to every household and urge people to elect AAP to all seven parliamentary seats for getting Delhi the status of a full state,” Rai said.

A similar pitch was made by Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in Puducherry on Monday. Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia had flown to Puducherry to show solidarity with its CM V Narayanasamy, who was then on a dharna against lieutenant-governor Kiran Bedi.

“The L-G is no substitute for an elected government that enjoys the people’s mandate. There is no reason why people of the two regions should be discriminated against,” Kejriwal said at the dharna site in Puducherry.

The Puducherry CM later ended his dharna on Monday night following a four and a half hours marathon talks with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

The AAP has convened a meeting of all of its legislators and Delhi office-bearers on February 23 to decide a strategy for the statehood campaign.

The party said it would soon announce the date for the campaign. AAP will campaign in other states for a non-BJP government (grand alliance) at the Centre.

Rai said the Centre “hijacked” the Delhi government with its May, 2015, notification that gave ACB and services—the department that deals with transfers, postings and performance of the city’s bureaucrats— to the lieutenant-governor, who is selected by the Centre.

Talking about unemployment, Rai, who is also the city’s labour minister, said the Delhi government currently had over three lakh posts vacant. “Why aren’t these posts being filled? The Delhi government is unable to function because only 30% staff is currently filled in all departments,” he said.

Indicating AAP would seek control of police too, Rai said the issue of women’s safety had not been addressed even seven years after the December 16, 2012, gang rape case. “All this is happening because Delhi Police has no accountability towards the people of Delhi. It reports to the L-G, who doesn’t answer to the people,” he said.

Rai touched upon the issue of land in Delhi and how most of it is controlled by the Centre. Talking about corruption, he said, “ACB has slipped out of our hands. The Jan Lokpal Bill, passed by the Delhi Assembly three years ago, is still pending with the Centre,” he said.

