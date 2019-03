Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the initiation of talks that could lead to a possible alliance in Delhi with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coming parliamentary elections, a Congress leader directly involved in the discussion said on condition of anonymity.

The two parties established contact on Friday with a top Congress strategist close to the party leadership speaking to a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, this person added. Delhi sends seven representatives to the Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader added that after Gandhi’s approval, the party’s central leadership was in the process of persuading those Delhi leaders who had been against forming any alliance with the AAP. This includes senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was until recently the party’s Delhi chief.

“If all goes well, we will firm up the alliance in Delhi next week before the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections,” the Congress leader said.

“But the alliance in Delhi is completely de-linked from other states.”

The AAP wants the alliance to extend to Punjab for sure, and perhaps even Haryana and Goa, two other states where it has some presence.

“Non-communication of rejection at each level results in preventing the claimants from exercising their right to appeal or review… while rejecting claims, reasons must by cited by concerned authorities,” the letter said, adding that “it has recently come to the notice of MoTA that state forest authorities move immediately to evict people whose claims under forest rights act are rejected without waiting for decision on review… such an action while depriving aggrieved person of opportunity to prefer appeal creates grounds for unrest, agitation and also fuels extremism.”

Tushar Dash, member of the Community Forest Rights, Learning and Advocacy (CFR LA), said most rejections were arbitrary. “Our analysis from Chhattisgarh, for example, shows incomplete documentation, arbitrary decisions by forest officials in forest areas of Chhattisgarh like Korba and Surguja are behind a majority of decisions. These are forest lands where mining may come up.”

Senior ministry officials said claims were often rejected by the district-level forest rights committee whose members include the district collector, divisional forest officer and members of the district panchayat.

A number of wildlife conservation groups have also now called for transparent recognition of forest dwellers’ rights. The government, in its application, has noted that India is a signatory to the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples; the Universal Declaration on Human Rights; ratified the Indigenous and Tribal Populations Convention, and is party to the Convention on Biological Diversity — making recognition of tribal rights imperative. “Further, international conservation organisations have strongly advocated respect for the relationship between forest dwelling communities and forest conservation,” the application said, giving examples of efforts by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and WorldWide Fund for Nature.

Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment , Nature Conservation Foundation and Conservation International have also recently endorsed a petition demanding that forest dwellers not be evicted from forest land.

“We have seen very positive impact of communities on conserving forest land in Maharashtra, particularly Gadchiroli. I will not be able to comment on individual forest rights. But community rights are very important. Community rights areas also coincide with rich coal and iron deposits, which is why even those claims may be pending,” said ecologist Madhav Gadgil.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 07:11 IST