Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken asks workers to expose AAP, BJP

As Delhi Congress under Sheila Dikshit gears up to contest all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital, senior leader Ajay Maken, who recently resigned as state unit chief citing bad health conditions, is back in action.

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Maken has stepped up campaigning in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, which he represented from 2004 to 2014. On Sunday, he addressed party workers and supporters at RK Puram and Kasturba Nagar assembly constituencies. On Saturday, he had held meetings with supporters and party workers in Malviya Nagar and Greater Kailash assembly constituencies.

In the next few days, he plans to step-up the party’s election campaign in the New Delhi constituency. “We are having our district convention on February 9, which will be attended by Sheila Dikshit. I’ll be covering all the assembly constituencies in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency and 40 blocks in it,” said Maken.

He said that he will restrict his campaign work to the New Delhi seat. This has led to speculations of Congress fielding him from the New Delhi constituency. When asked, Maken said, “It is for the party high command to decide who will contest from which seat. I’m just galvanising the Congress workers, as it is my responsibility. I have represented the constituency for two terms and as former DPCC president I was involved in all the work in the constituency.”

Addressing the gathering in Greater Kailash and Malviya Nagar, Maken exhorted the party workers go to the public with full might and expose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He hit out at the AAP government in Delhi, saying that it failed in boosting the public transport, expediting metro phase-IV work and did no new development.

“Kejriwal government failed to add even a single bus in the Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet, instead the number of buses has gone down. They delayed metro phase-IV and put such conditions which are never going to be met. They only inaugurated the works which were started by the previous Congress government,” he said.

Maken also blamed the AAP for the pollution crisis in the city. Maken said that the number of buses have gone done and the metro fare has gone up as a result people are forced to use private vehicles, he told the gathering on Saturday.

He also criticised the BJP government at the centre over the issue of sealing. “When I was the Urban development minister at the Centre, we amended the master plan and put in immediate measures to provided relief to traders from sealing in 2006. They (BJP) did nothing concrete to stop sealing drive in Delhi,” he said.

With AAP and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking people not to vote for the Congress, Maken said that they will expose the AAP and BJP. “We are going to people with the work done by our government at the Centre for 10 years and in Delhi during our 15-year tenure under Sheila Dikshit. People can now compare the development work done by us and the work done by the AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey, who is party’s Lok Sabha in-charge for North East Delhi constituency, said that the Congress had no ground in the national capital and city people have written them off. “The Congress may say whatever they want on development front but the truth is that the Delhiites have already made the Congress irrelevant in 2015 assembly election by giving them zero seats. The public knows the truth and now they have an option of honest politics in the form of the AAP. We did lots of work in the last 3.5 years of governance,” he said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:55 IST