No bail for Andhra Pradesh ex-minister Akhila Priya in kidnapping case

A local court in Secunderabad on Monday rejected the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh tourism minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP)leader from Kurnool district Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was arrested last week in connection with the abduction of three persons in a land dispute.

The court also issued orders granting two-day custody of Akhila Priya to the Hyderabad police for interrogation in the case.

The court, which examined the medical report submitted by the Gandhi Hospital authorities, rejected the plea of Akhila Priya’s lawyers that she was pregnant and suffering from epilepsy. “As per the medical reports, she is quite healthy and as such, there is no need to grant her bail,” the court said.

The court also agreed with the arguments of the police that Akhila Priya had a strong political background and she could influence the witnesses if she was granted bail. However, the court granted only two-day police custody of the accused till Wednesday though the police asked for a week’s custody.

Akhila Priya was arrested on January 6 for her alleged involvement in the kidnap of three persons – K Praveen Rao, K Sunil Rao and K Navin Rao from their Hyderabad residence the previous night, in connection with a dispute over 50 acres of land at Hafeezpet.

After taking their signature on some documents pertaining to the land, the three men who are brothers were let off in the early hours of the following day, they told the police.

The police, who initially named Akhila Priya as the accused no. 2 (A-2) in the abduction case, later changed the FIR and named her as the prime accused (A-1). Her political rival in Allagadda in Kurnool, A V Subba Reddy, also a TDP leader who was initially named the main accused was arrested and then was let off after questioning. He is now accused number 2.

The police, who had registered cases against her under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint and confinement), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 365 (abduction) of Indian Penal Code, filed two more cases under Section 147 (rioting) and 385 (extortion) against her.

Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram, who is the third accused, is still absconding. Special teams have gone to Bengaluru after it came to light that he had gone there, the police said.