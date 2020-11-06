e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in Bombay High Court to continue tomorrow

No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in Bombay High Court to continue tomorrow

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday and taken to Alibaug, where a case has been registered against him for alleged abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by Goswami’s firm.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Arnab Goswami inside a police van outside a court after he was arrested, at Alibaug town in Maharashtra on November 4, 2020.
Arnab Goswami inside a police van outside a court after he was arrested, at Alibaug town in Maharashtra on November 4, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

There was no immediate relief for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court remained incomplete.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they would continue the hearing on Saturday because of lack of time.

“We will assemble for this matter specially tomorrow noon,” the court said.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday and taken to Alibaug, where a case has been registered against him for alleged abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by Goswami’s firm.

The high-profile journalist has been remanded in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami is presently lodged in a school in Alibaug which is designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug jail.

tags
top news
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in Bombay High Court to continue tomorrow
No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in Bombay High Court to continue tomorrow
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In