No CBI probe in Haryana quota plot allotment ‘irregularities’

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana has reversed its decision ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into alleged irregularities in the allotment of oustees quota plots in sectors 2 and 6 of Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Complex in 2014 and 2015, according to official orders.

Dithering for a second time in the last two years from handing over the matter to the CBI, the state government has now decided to get the matter probed by the State Vigilance Bureau instead.

“CM has reconsidered the matter. There is no need to refer the matter to the CBI. CM has desired that FIR number 368 and 369 of August 25, 2022 registered at Sector 7 police station, Panchkula be transferred to State Vigilance Bureau for investigation,’’ read the October 21 order issued by DS Dhesi, chief principal secretary to the chief minister.

Among the two first information reports (FIRs) registered at Panchkula, one pertained to alleged irregularities in allotments of oustees quota plots in sectors 2 and 6 of Panchkula’s Mansa Devi Complex, and the other regarding the missing original file.

Chief minister ML Khattar had first on June 1, 2020, and then on August 19, 2022, ordered that the matter be referred to the CBI for an investigation. The June 1 last year decision taken on file to order a CBI probe did not materialise and the file pertaining to the matter went missing. Khattar then on August 19, 2022, ordered registration of a criminal case and a reference for a CBI probe in the matter by September 5, besides an FIR regarding the missing original file.

Haryana assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, who is also Panchkula MLA, had pointed out discrepancies, violation of rules and regulations in the case. He alleged misuse of power by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in allocating plots in a letter to the chief minister.

An IAS officer, Sanjeev Verma, who was administrator, HSVP Panchkula when draw of lots were made, had also sought a CBI probe into the matter. Verma in a 2020 communication to the principal secretary to the chief minister wrote that allegations of irregularities levelled by the assembly speaker were false.

