Home / India News / No charges will be levied from states for Covid-19 isolation coaches: Railways
india news

No charges will be levied from states for Covid-19 isolation coaches: Railways

"To my knowledge, no charges will be levied from states for Covid isolation coaches. Health ministry guidelines don't mention any such thing," Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A train coach turned into an isolation ward for coronavirus emergencies by the Indian Railways. (HT Photo)

No charges will be levied from states for Covid-19 isolation coaches, said Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Sunday.

"To my knowledge, no charges will be levied from states for Covid isolation coaches. Health ministry guidelines don't mention any such thing," Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said.

He further said, "We have purchased oxygen cylinders, we can provide two cylinders in each coach. Thereafter refilling and other things will be taken care of by the state governments."

The Indian Railways has converted 4,002 train coaches as a Covid-19 care-cum-isolation facility to provide assistance to state governments amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

Pictures for the same were shared by Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal on Sunday.

"Railways is devoting all its resources for fighting Covid-19. Isolation coaches have started functioning at Nandurbar, Maharashtra with Covid-19 patients being admitted."

Additionally, as some states are facing scarcity of medical oxygen amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country, the Railways is getting ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders across the key corridors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhattisgarh records 12,345 new Covid-19 cases, 170 deaths

Flight bans, oxygen shortages and fresh curbs: Top Covid-19 news of the day

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China 'not yielded results': Cong

Odisha shuts down Lingaraj Temple as Covid-19 cases rise in Bhubaneswar

A meeting was held between Railway Board officials and State Transport Commissioners along with representatives of industry on the "issues related to transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO)" on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india railways
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP