No claim submitted by any political party to Bihar's draft electoral roll: EC

Amid the controversy around the electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said that not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party regarding the draft rolls in Bihar. EC had asked to submit claims and objections to rectify errors in the draft electoral roll, which was published earlier on August 1(PTI/Representational Image)

While EC has received 5,015 claims directly from electors, there have not been any claims from political parties, reported ANI.

EC has already assured that no eligible voter will be left out and no ineligible elector will be included in the final electoral roll.

It had asked to submit claims and objections to rectify errors in the draft electoral roll, which was published earlier on August 1, following the completion of the Enumeration Phase under the SIR 2025.

EC has received 5,015 claims and objections directly from the electors, ANI reported, citing the daily bulletin on the special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar. As per the new rules, the claims by electors are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days.

Meanwhile, no name can be deleted from the draft list without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO, and after conducting an enquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

SIR in Bihar has been the centre of political controversy with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of a large number of voters. Protests by the opposition have been ongoing, demanding a discussion in Parliament.

Supreme Court on Wednesday directed ECI to file a reply by August 9 in response to allegations that over 65 lakh names were deleted from Bihar’s draft electoral rolls without transparency during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

The directive was issued while hearing an application filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh directed the counsel for the Election Commission to provide details of deleted voters, share the data already given to political parties, and also furnish a copy to the NGO.

The Election Commission said all requisite information had been given to political parties. The bench told Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an NGO, that the reason for deletion would come in the subsequent time, as it is now only a draft list.

However, Bhushan said that some political parties have been given a list of deleted voters, but they have not further clarified whether the voter is dead or has migrated.