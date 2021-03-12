IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No clotting case in India after Oxford dose
An elderly man gets the dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Mumbai (ANI Photo)
An elderly man gets the dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Mumbai (ANI Photo)
india news

No clotting case in India after Oxford dose

The announcement came after several countries halted the roll-out of the AZD1222 vaccine, which is separately being administered in India as Covishield (the version made by Serum Institute of India).
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:39 AM IST

No cases of adverse event involving blood clots have been reported in India in the case of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to top officials involved in the country’s coronavirus inoculation campaign, who also said a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects will be carried out next week.

The announcement came after several countries halted the roll-out of the AZD1222 vaccine, which is separately being administered in India as Covishield (the version made by Serum Institute of India). AstraZeneca, the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have said the shot is safe to use.

Also Read: Britons told to keep getting vaccinated after some countries suspend AstraZeneca shots

Nonetheless, India will review adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) data from across the country for any reports of blood clots or similar adverse reaction. “The review is taking place as a matter of abundant precaution, even though India so far has not reported any cases of clotting related damage that is in medical terms called thromboembolic phenomenon. It has been reported in a Scandinavian country, but we have decided to scrutinise India data very carefully,” said Dr NK Arora, member of the national task force on Covid-19 vaccination’s committee on AEFI.

“The health ministry will be providing raw AEFI data from across the country for next week’s review,” he added.

Union ministry of health and family welfare held a separate meeting with nodal officers of AEFI committees at the state level on Friday, to collate updated data on adverse events reported from across the country.

After reports of blood clots and one death from Denmark, eight other countries—Norway, Iceland, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, and Latvia— also temporarily suspended use of AZD1222 as a precautionary measure.

The EMA said that it is reviewing the matter and has not established a link between vaccination and these clotting events.

“The Covid Task Force has been asked to look into the issue, but for them to review the matter they need raw data that we will provide. Though there has been no case of blood clots reported so far in the country, we are finding out if anything similar has been reported from anywhere in the country in individuals who have been administered the vaccines,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health ministry.

The meeting will continue on Saturday, and the date for national committee meeting will be decided based on the outcome of Saturday’s meeting.

The central and state governments have been conducting AEFI surveillance at multiple levels. There is an AEFI expert committee in place at the district, state and national level. The health ministry is collating AEFI data from the state AEFI committee nodal officers.

“Broadly speaking there are two types of adverse events post vaccination: mild and those that cause death or hospitalization. It is the latter that is of concern to us, and we want to be doubly sure that this is not happening in our country,” said Dr Arora.

“It will be an entirely independent review that will involve high-level experts from the field. It will also be a rolling kind of a review so that we analyse real-time data. All deaths and hospitalizations post Covid-19 vaccinations will be reviewed in great detail,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus covishield
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
india news

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
india news

2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
india news

Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The proposal was placed before a technical committee of the Central Zoo Authority on July 30, 2020, which gave its nod and got subsequent approval from Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister and chairperson of the authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
india news

SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
NGO Common Cause approached the top court with a public interest litigation to question the Centre’s decision to appoint an interim chief for the agency, Pravin Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
india news

Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push

By Rezaul H Laskar, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
For the Quad Vaccine Partnership, the countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
india news

PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The PM also flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre-long Dandi March from the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram on the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with 10K-cr investment in five years

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru The NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, on Friday said that it is looking at investing approximately 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of around 300 people as it plans to scale up operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of online food aggregator Zomato, on Friday said the company will cover the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who claimed she was attacked by a delivery person from the company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
india news

After stormy start, House may function next week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:51 AM IST
According to two opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues — fuel price hike and farm laws — are important for them, urgent business that has constitutional requirements needs to be completed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
india news

‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Scientists say current conditions suggest they should favour a normal 2021 monsoon, the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy. As the country tries to claw out of a recession, patchy rains may weigh on recovery, analysts say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP