Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday asserted that his party would not bow down over the rights of the State nor federalism. The DMK President said his government is committed to growth with people-first, welfare driven inclusive governance.

No compromise on rights of state, federalism: CM Stalin

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“Tamil Nadu will not bow down. No compromise on State rights or federalism. Yes to dignity and self-respect. No to imposition.” he said on X.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister sprang a surprise to people travelling in a metro as he embarked on a short-trip from Chennai Central to AG-DMS station in the city and interacted with them briefly.

Sharing a video of the trip on the social media under the title ‘DMK: The Driving Force of Chennai’s Development’, Stalin described the journey was “filled with love from the people and carries the memories of the metro rail project.”

“When I was the deputy chief minister, I went to Japan and sought financial assistance from JICA and I took the lead in the project. So far several crores of people are taking up travel in the project which is running from Wimco Nagar to Chennai Airport,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal slammed the ruling DMK government over law and order situation and underlined that people are angry with Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and they want to throw out the DMK government in this elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal slammed the ruling DMK government over law and order situation and underlined that people are angry with Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and they want to throw out the DMK government in this elections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They do not want the DMK government and everywhere people want to see a strong NDA family which has complete friends working as one family and not like Congress-DMK fighting with each other,” he told reporters in Tiruppur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They do not want the DMK government and everywhere people want to see a strong NDA family which has complete friends working as one family and not like Congress-DMK fighting with each other,” he told reporters in Tiruppur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NDA family would bring good law and order, corruption free government, investments, job opportunities to youth of Tamil Nadu and open up huge opportunities for sisters and daughters of the state, Goyal said after taking up election campaign to party colleagues L Murugan contesting in Avanashi seat, S Thangaraj (Tiruppur South) and AIADMK nominee MSM Anand (Tiruppur North) in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NDA family would bring good law and order, corruption free government, investments, job opportunities to youth of Tamil Nadu and open up huge opportunities for sisters and daughters of the state, Goyal said after taking up election campaign to party colleagues L Murugan contesting in Avanashi seat, S Thangaraj (Tiruppur South) and AIADMK nominee MSM Anand (Tiruppur North) in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Goyal asserts NDA alliance’s victory

During his visit to the state for election campaign, Goyal asserted that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu would get two-third of the majority and win the forthcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

“The way I am seeing the anti-incumbency and the hatred for the Stalin’s family and the way people are worried that a person like Udhayanidhi Stalin will become a chief minister if DMK alliance win, they way they are seeing the DMK-Congress party in the Parliament by not allowing it to function, I think the DMK is on its way out and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will get two-third majority and win the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu”, he told reporters.

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Goyal also challenged the DMK asking party president Stalin would public announce that his son Udhayanidhi would not be made as the chief minister of the state if it comes to power.

“People of TN have decided that the government of MK Stalin must go and I challenge Thiru M K Stalin to announce that Udhayanidhi will not be made as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. People have made up their mind and the DMK government will be defeated in the polls,” he said.

Goyal, also the BJP in-charge for Tamil Nadu alleged that there has been corruption in land mafia, electricity board, transfers and in postings under the DMK government in the State.

Noting that there has to be development in a State and people invest in a city where there is a corruption free government, Goyal said, “Sadly, the Stalin’s family has written corruption all over the family. You have M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi, the brother-in-law Sabareesan and (MP) Kanimozhi.”

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“Because of this one family rule, there is huge amount of corruption and investors are shying away from making investments in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He ridiculed the DMK government stating that the drug and liquor menace in the State has been increasing.

“We have to get rid of this DMK government if we have to save our children. Under the M K Stalin government, Tamil Nadu has become a hub of drugs in the last 5 years,” he said.

He remarked that the drug menace has been increasing in places like Nanguneri, Sivagangai, Manamadurai across Tamil Nadu affecting the youth and hurting the future of the State.

He continued,”I am told that there is a lot of youth who have got addicted to drugs. Our fight is against the drug addiction. We will ensure that the drugs are eradicated in Tamil Nadu.”

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Referring to the three candidates contesting on behalf of the BJP and the AIADMK under the NDA alliance, he said three of the best candidates would give the best performance for the NDA to win the election and bring back good governance, good law and order and the State would be run on the pattern of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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