No contradiction, says MEA after army chief’s remarks on situation on LAC

NEW DELHI: There is no contradiction in the positions taken by the external affairs ministry and the army regarding the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the ministry spokesperson said on Friday in the context of the army chief’s remarks that a “degree” of standoff continues between the Indian and Chinese militaries. In this undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on Feb 16, 2021, People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the LAC. (AFP FILE IMAGE)

“We do not see any contradiction between what the army chief has said and the position we have taken,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

Jaiswal was responding to a question regarding Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s comments at a news conference this week that a “degree” of standoff still exists between the Indian and Chinese militaries, and that both sides need to firm up a broader understanding for calming the situation and restoring trust.

Jaiswal added, “I would refer to the position taken by the external affairs minister in the Parliament. The external affairs minister had made the position very clear with regard to disengagement.”

Referring to an understanding reached by India and China on October 21, 2024 that facilitated the withdrawal of frontline forces at the two remaining “friction points” of Demchok and Depsang, Jaiswal said India’s objective has been to “ensure patrolling as in the past to the relevant patrolling points, as well as resumption of grazing by our civilians as per longstanding practice”.

He said, “This is indeed what we have agreed upon with regard to Depsang and Demchok. The terms of the disengagement agreement reached prior to October 21, 2024, continue to hold in relevant areas in eastern Ladakh.”

Jaiswal noted that external affairs minister S Jaishankar had emphasised that the “task of de-escalation remains to be addressed” in Ladakh sector of the LAC. “If you take these issues into account, you would realise that there is absolutely no contradiction between the positions taken,” he said.

Following the understanding reached on October 21 and after India and China completed the disengagement of troops at Demchok and Depsang, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the margins of the Brics Summit in Russia on October 23 and agreed to revive several dialogue mechanisms and normalise bilateral relations.

Last month, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval travelled to Beijing and participated with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in the the Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary issue.

Dwivedi, while describing the situation in Ladakh sector as “sensitive but stable”, said the corps commanders of the army have been delegated powers to resolve “trivial” matters or “minor frictions” related to patrolling and grazing. He also said the army is looking forward to the next meeting of the Special Representatives and talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.