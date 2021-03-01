Home / India News / No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government

The health ministry also said that 106 deaths were reported across India in the said period and five states accounted for nearly 87 per cent of these fatalities.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)

The Union health ministry on Monday said that 20 states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. It also said that 106 deaths were reported across India in the said period and five states accounted for nearly 87 per cent of these fatalities. With this, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 1,57,157.

“20 States/UTs report no death in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli,” the health ministry tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths, the health ministry data showed. Maharashtra alone contributed nearly 58.5 per cent of the daily new deaths on Monday.

On Sunday, the ministry said that 19 states and UTs have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths.

India reported 15,510 new Covid-19 cases on Monday with more than 87 per cent cases coming from six states, according to the health ministry. Covid-19 vaccination drive entered its second phase on Monday with citizens above the age of 60 and above 45 years of age with comorbid conditions being included in the programme. Also, private hospitals have been roped in to expand vaccination coverage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to encourage more public participation.

