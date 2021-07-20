No Covid doses available, Mumbai halts vaccination drive for Wednesday

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said no vaccination session against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday due to the non-availability of doses.

On Tuesday, only 58 of the 309 vaccination centres run by the government and civic body due to the same reason.

The development came on a day Maharashtra crossed the four-crore mark in administering vaccines to beneficiaries. The feat was accomplished in less than a month's time due to an increase in stock, officials said. Maharashtra hit the three-crore mark on June 26, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on May 13.

Maharashtra has frequently reported a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines doses ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced universal adult vaccination against the viral infection.

Even as Maharashtra remains the state with the highest number of vaccinated people, its health minister Rajesh Tope had last week informed the Assembly that stocks were depleting that led to many of the districts halting the inoculation drive on days after they ran out of supplies.

Mumbai recorded 351 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 525 patients recovered during the same period taking the overall recovery rate to 97 per cent. At present, the total number of active cases in the country’s financial capital stands at 6,161.