IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No data Indian vaccines' efficacy against SA, Brazilian variants: Scientists
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
india news

No data Indian vaccines' efficacy against SA, Brazilian variants: Scientists

Answering the question uppermost in many minds, researcher Deepak Sehgal said it is difficult to say how effective the two will be against the new emerging variants, particularly the South African and Brazilian ones, unless scientists have studied them properly.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Preliminary research shows the two vaccines against Covid-19 approved in India are effective against the UK variant of the novel coronavirus but there is no data on their efficacy against the South African and Brazilian mutants detected in the country.

On Tuesday, the Health ministry said four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one tested positive for the Brazil variant, a first for India, prompting scientists to stress the need for more data and studies so the country’s vaccine programme can be tailored to evolving exigencies.

The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant in the country has climbed to 187, officials added.

The vaccines currently approved for emergency use in India are Covishield, from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Answering the question uppermost in many minds, researcher Deepak Sehgal said it is difficult to say how effective the two will be against the new emerging variants, particularly the South African and Brazilian ones, unless scientists have studied them properly.

“Having said that, among the two vaccines currently in India, Covaxin may do better against the new mutants because it generates protection against the whole virus. The Covishield vaccine is targeted at only one protein of the virus,” Sehgal, head of the department of Life Sciences, Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh, told PTI.

Covaxin, he explained, can produce antibodies against many epitopes, or many regions of the complete virus, while Covishield produces antibodies against only a specific region of the virus.

“So even if there is a mutation in one region, there are antibodies being produced against other regions of the virus which will be effective in case of Covaxin,” he added.

Covaxin is an "inactivated" vaccine developed by chemically treating novel coronavirus samples to make them incapable of reproduction. This process leaves the viral proteins, including the spike protein of the coronavirus which it uses to enter the human cells, intact.

Covishield contains an engineered version of adenoviruses that infect chimpanzees to carry the gene responsible for the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.

Adenoviruses are common viruses that typically cause mild cold or flu-like illnesses.

Both the vaccines claim to have some efficacy against the UK variant.

According to a yet-to-be published study on 26 participants, Covaxin was found to be effective against the UK variant, Bharat Biotech said in late January.

Similarly, a study by Oxford University found that the ChAdOx1-nCoV19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, was effective in tackling the UK variant.

Immunologist Vineeta Bal noted that the UK variant had only one mutation that mattered and hence these results were not surprising.

“While Bharat Biotech results were on a small number of samples to check inhibition against UK virus in the present evolving situation, this can be taken as adequate preliminary data,” Bal, from Pune’s Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), said.

However, both the South African and Brazilian variants have many more mutations and hence significant decrease in efficacy may be seen, she said.

“We do not have an answer for the efficacy against the new variants yet. I am sure efforts are on to test sera (blood) from vaccinated individuals for their ability to block the growth of new variants in the tissue culture system,” Bal told PTI.

“For that the variant virus has to be available and also the testing facility. NIV, for example, has competence to do it and I am sure they are attempting to test,” she said, adding that no results are available in the public domain yet.

Globally, 10 COVID-19 vaccines have been either approved by several countries or are under limited emergency use.

New variants of coronavirus are emerging that are more infectious than the one that started the pandemic.

UK government scientific advisers say the COVID-19 variant now predominant in the country may be 30-70 per cent more "deadly" than previous variants, underscoring concerns about how mutations may change the characteristics of the disease.

A recent study suggests the vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants carrying the N501Y and E484K mutations.

In January, US biotechnology firm Moderna said lab studies showed its COVID-19 vaccine would remain protective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the UK and South Africa.

However, out of caution, the company will test adding a second booster of its vaccine -- to make three shots in total -- and has begun preclinical studies on a booster specifically for the South African variant.

In the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the messenger RNA -- or mRNA -- acts as a blueprint for the production of the coronavirus spike protein and is encapsulated by lipid molecules and delivered into human cells.mRNAs contain a blueprint for producing proteins in cells

Based on the reports rather than solid published data, it appears that rapid spread of these emerging variants would pose some risk to individuals who have recovered from earlier infection as well as those already vaccinated, Bal said.

“In India we do not know how effectively testing, screening and quarantine is implemented for contacts and cases.

“Depending upon that, spread can be curtailed with varying efficiency and hopefully serious spread will not happen and another round of lockdown will not be needed,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covaxin covishield
Close
Gammanpila told a gathering at the Colombo north suburb of Kolonnawa that talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo on this issue concluded last Sunday. (Representative Image)(AP)
Gammanpila told a gathering at the Colombo north suburb of Kolonnawa that talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo on this issue concluded last Sunday. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Sri Lanka to re-acquire 99 oil tanks leased to Indian Oil Corporation: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:37 PM IST
It is the second deal with India to be scrapped by Sri Lanka this year. Last month, the Sri Lankan government scrapped the trilateral deal with India and Japan to develop the Colombo Port’s Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military is expected to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress made towards the creation of theatre commands. (TWITTER/@narendramodi).
The military is expected to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress made towards the creation of theatre commands. (TWITTER/@narendramodi).
india news

PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been organised outside the national capital during the last five years. In the past, it has been held on India’s solitary aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Jodhpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo).(ANI Photo)
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo).(ANI Photo)
india news

‘No fisheries ministry in Italy’: Giriraj Singh’s reminder to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Speaking to fishermen in Puducherry, Gandhi had wondered why there is no ministry for them in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the second day of their visit on Thursday, the diplomats will travel to Jammu region for more meetings and interactions.(PTI)
On the second day of their visit on Thursday, the diplomats will travel to Jammu region for more meetings and interactions.(PTI)
india news

'Impressive': Foreign envoys after visiting Jammu and Kashmir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • The group of envoys including those from several Europe Union countries are in the union territory to take first-hand account of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and government's efforts to restore normalcy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members have been protesting against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members have been protesting against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
india news

Andhra assembly to adopt resolution against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was confident that the Centre would change its stand on privatising the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lawyer couple who was hacked to death in Telangana. (HT Photo)
The lawyer couple who was hacked to death in Telangana. (HT Photo)
india news

Lawyer couple hacked to death. Had sought police protection months ago

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:18 PM IST
A video clip of lawyer Vamana Rao, lying on the road profusely bleeding with multiple stab injuries, telling the onlookers that someone named Kunta Srinu from Gunjamadugu village had attacked him and his wife went viral on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest.
india news

'I might get arrested for saying this...': Rahul Gandhi on Disha Ravi's arrest

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the cyber crime unit of Delhi Police for allegedly sharing on social media a toolkit related to the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is not the first railway blockade launched by farmers; last year in September, before farmers set off for Delhi, they held a state-wide rail blockades in Punjab(Praful Gangurde)
This is not the first railway blockade launched by farmers; last year in September, before farmers set off for Delhi, they held a state-wide rail blockades in Punjab(Praful Gangurde)
india news

All you need to know about farmers' 'Rail Roko' call

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • The movement is being held all over the country but the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has tightened security in four key states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The RPF has deployed 20 additional companies across these states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The reason why millions of Indians are asymptomatic — as survey numbers suggest — has flummoxed experts.(Reuters)
The reason why millions of Indians are asymptomatic — as survey numbers suggest — has flummoxed experts.(Reuters)
india news

Experts say India's Covid-19 'human barricade' to keep cases under control

Reuters, Bengaluru/mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
"There is a human barricade for the virus," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, who with a team of researchers, has been modeling the trajectory of the outbreak in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
india news

No data Indian vaccines' efficacy against SA, Brazilian variants: Scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Answering the question uppermost in many minds, researcher Deepak Sehgal said it is difficult to say how effective the two will be against the new emerging variants, particularly the South African and Brazilian ones, unless scientists have studied them properly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.(PTI)
In a tweet, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the company's announcement.(PTI)
india news

CM K Palaniswami welcomes Amazon's decision to manufacture devices in Tamil Nadu

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:25 PM IST
"I am sure that this initiative will create more job opportunities for the young talents in TN #TNAhead," the CM tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asaram was sentenced to life in prison till death in April 2018 for raping a minor girl at his ashram near Jodhpur.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Asaram was sentenced to life in prison till death in April 2018 for raping a minor girl at his ashram near Jodhpur.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Jailed godman Asaram hospitalised after chest pain

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Cardiologists will decide on discharging Asaram after evaluating the medical investigation reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take rest during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday (ANI).
Farmers take rest during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Singhu border, in Delhi on Tuesday (ANI).
india news

Farmers’ protests: 4-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ tomorrow | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The nationwide train blockade will take place from 12 pm to 4 pm, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
india news

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 PM IST
“We are trying to eliminate the cascading effect of different taxes on natural gases on different states. We are committed to bring natural gas under the GST regime,” PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Don't have anger towards anybody': Rahul Gandhi on father's killers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is in Puducherry and interacted with a group of college students. He also met the fishermen community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP