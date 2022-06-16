‘Everything should look fair’: SC on UP demolitions, told no community targeted

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that demolitions can't take place without following a due process as it heard a petition against the Uttar Pradesh government's move on razing of houses of those accused in violence amid protests against objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

However, the Yogi Adityanath government, during the hearing, underlined: “(There was) no case of targeting any community, notices were given and due process was followed in all cases of demolitions in Prayagraj and Kanpur.”

The petition has been filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in a bid to stop the state government. Alleging "disregard of the principles of natural justice" and violation of municipal laws that require advance notice and opportunity of hearing to persons whose properties are sought to be demolished, the Islamic body highlighted the alleged high-handedness of authorities.

