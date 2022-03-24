No direction to hotels to not accept J&K ID: Delhi Police on viral video

Reacting to a video going viral on social media, the Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a clarification that they have not given any director to any Delhi hotel to not give reservations to people from Jammu and Kashmir. "Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," Delhi Police tweeted.

This comes in response to the viral video where a resident of Srinagar, who has been identified as Syed by local media, was denied a room that he booked through a website. The incident took place on March 22.

In the purported video, the receptionist can be seen making a call to another person asking what to tell this guest. "Police have said we can't give rooms to people from J&K," the receptionist said, in the video which was recorded by the man himself.

The video went viral after J&K students' association national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami shared the video on Twitter calling the incident the impact of 'The Kashmir Files' on the ground. "Impact of Kashmir Files on ground. Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a kashmiri a Crime," the tweet read.

Hotel aggregator Oyo Rooms took cognisance of the incident and took the hotel off its platform. "Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice," it said in a tweet.