No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

The government has not issued any directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications, central services or educational institutions, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday. Rai was responding to a question seeking to know whether the government has issued any directives making Hindi mandatory.(Sansad TV)

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in response to a written question from DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, seeking to know whether the government has issued any directives making Hindi mandatory.

"No, sir," the minister responded.

Replying to a separate question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS seeking to know the funds spent on the promotion of Hindi since 2014, the minister provided data that showed ₹736.11 crore has been incurred from the budget allocated to the Department of Official Language between 2014-15 and 2024-25.