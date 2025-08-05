Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

PTI |
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 07:30 pm IST

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this in response to a written question from DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy.

The government has not issued any directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications, central services or educational institutions, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Rai was responding to a question seeking to know whether the government has issued any directives making Hindi mandatory.(Sansad TV)
Replying to a separate question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS seeking to know the funds spent on the promotion of Hindi since 2014, the minister provided data that showed 736.11 crore has been incurred from the budget allocated to the Department of Official Language between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

"No, sir," the minister responded.

Replying to a separate question from DMK MP Matheswaran VS seeking to know the funds spent on the promotion of Hindi since 2014, the minister provided data that showed 736.11 crore has been incurred from the budget allocated to the Department of Official Language between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

