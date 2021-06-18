No dispute in party, says Tripura BJP chief

Agartala: There is no “dispute” in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and if there were any, they have been sorted out, the BJP Tripura chief Manik Saha said after a marathon meeting led by the party’s general secretary organisation BL Santhosh and Northeast zonal secretary Ajay Jamwal.

“There is no dispute among the BJP leaders. We are in a family and in family, sometimes such things may happen. And if there is any, it has been hundred percent sorted out”, Saha told reporters after Thursday’s meeting.

The factional feud in the BJP’s Tripura unit resurfaced recently when legislators led by Sudip Roy Barman, who has made his chief ministerial ambitions known, again started building pressure to change chief minister Biplab Deb.

The friction between the two groups has exacerbated after Mukul Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Roy was instrumental in Barman shifting to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress and there have been swirling rumours in Tripura that an effort to get the MLAs to cross over had started.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty insisted that no one was going to join the Trinamool Congress from the BJP.

BL Santhosh’s meetings, he said, were focused on strengthening the party organization where the central leaders have stressed on constructive works from the booth level. “They have held meetings with every person in the party, from office bearers to ministers. They have given us direction to make our party organization strong . It was a very good and fruitful meeting”, Chakraborty told the reporters this evening.