No drugs found on Aryan Khan; what are the accusations against him?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is lodged at Arthur Road prison as he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the cruise rave party case that the Narcotics Control Bureau raided on October 2. As of Saturday, there have been 18 arrests made in the case. Producer Imtiyaz Khatri's Mumbai home, office has been raided and the producer has been called for interrogation.

On Saturday, Aryan Khan approached the sessions court after the detailed 15-page order copy was made available by the magistrate court.

SRK's driver summoned by NCB; Sameer Wankhede says 6 people have been let off, not 3

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has not been found in possession of drugs. He has been charged with the consumption of drugs. Every time the case has been heard, his bail plea has been opposed and here is what the NCB said.

1. NCB said Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats reveal that he might be a regular consumer of drugs. While Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinder said there are chats about football, the NCB said there are chats about 'bulk quantities' which do not go with the football.

2. The NCB said it might be possible that the arrested have a connection and they planned to attend the party, which Aryan Khan has refused.

3. As Aryan Khan belongs to an influential family, he may try to tamper with evidence if he is released on bail, the NCB said.

4. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant named on Achit Kumar who has also been arrested by the NCB and is now in judicial custody. The NCB wanted to confront them, but now all are in judicial custody.

5. The NCB claimed that their statements, their WhatsApp chats reveal that their presence at the party was planned and they are not new to use contraband.