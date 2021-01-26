As farmers protesting against three agriculture laws began their tractor rally on Tuesday morning, union leaders are making sure there is no law and order crisis in the Capital as they promised a peaceful march.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border since November. But apart from them, many farmers from other states have come in the past few days to join today's march. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella union of the farmers, has issued a directive for all those who are coming from other states so that there is uniformity.

Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border

Farmers have mostly joined the protests in their trolleys where they are staying as well. But the union has made it clear that no trolleys will be allowed in the march. Only tractors are allowed but if there is a trolley with special tableaux, then it may take part. Like Republic Day Parade, farmers are also showcasing tractors with special tableaux.

The tractor march has already been subject to several controversies as the Centre had moved the Supreme Court against the march saying that the march on Republic Day would hurt the pride of the nation. The Delhi Police too didn't initially allow the protesters to come into the Capital. But after several rounds of consultations, the union leaders convinced Delhi Police about their march. Hence, additional caution has been taken by the union to spread the dos and the don'ts. "We've to take care that this historical parade is not stained at any cost. Our victory lies in the parade being taken out in a very peaceful manner; without any unwanted events taking place. Remember, that our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this country," the union said in its directive.

Here are the dos and the don'ts

> No weapon to be carried, not even sticks.

> No flag of any political party or any other political outfit. Only the National Flag and the flags of farmers' organisations are allowed.

> No deviation from the planned route. If any tractor is found going to another route, then action will be taken.

> No halting in between without any reason.

> One tractor will carry a maximum of five people, including the driver. No riding on the bonnet, roof etc.

> No music in the tractors. There will be announcements which the tractor drivers will have to listen to.

> Use of drugs before or during the parade is prohibited. If you find anyone found in possession/consuming drugs, please report it to the nearest traffic volunteer.

> Treat women, policemen, media personnel with respect.

> No littering; carry a bag for disposal of waste.

The union has also urged participants to stay away from rumours and not panic in case of any emergency.

There will be tableaux of 11 states in the tractor march. Himachal Pradesh will depict the issues of apple growers, Maharashtra's tableau is on farmers' suicide and Punjab will display a tableau on the theme of sacrifice.

