No expectation from 'Mamu': Digvijaya Singh on ‘Aashram’ set vandalism

Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A day after Bajrang Dal activists vandalised the sets of filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series ‘Aashram’ in Bhopal, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the Madhya Pradesh police for going soft on the right wing outfit.

Urging the state police to take necessary action in the incident, Singh said he had no faith in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra, who said Jha should think of the “wrong he was doing” while condemning the vandalism.

He also alleged the outfit was involved in the killing of office-bearers of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Mandla district.

“I strongly condemn the attack on noted film producer and director Prakash Jha and his crew in the Old Jail premises in Bhopal on Sunday,” Singh said in a statement.

“What is the police administration doing? I don't have any expectations from the Mamu (apparently referring to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is fondly called Mama by supporters) and the state home minister (Narottam Mishra) but we have faith in the director general of police (DGP). He should take strong action in the matter," the Rajya Sabha MP was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

RELATED STORIES

Calling Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Surhele a "habitual offender", Singh said he is out on bail after being sentenced in a murder case connected to a trader in Bhopal's Hamidia Road.

Earlier in the day, Surhele said his activists had thrown ink on Jha and that his organisation will not allow the shooting of the ‘anti-Hindu’ show in Bhopal. .

Alleging that the district police had failed to take action in the killing of NSUI functionaries in Mandla in 2020, Singh warned that if the administration fails to act on these incidents, the Congress would launch an agitation.

On Sunday evening, a group of Bajrang Dal activists ransacked the set of the third season of web series ‘Aashram’, starring Bobby Deol as godman and conman ‘Baba Nirala’. The attackers threw ink on Jha who is also producing the web series, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly. Windscreens of two crew buses were broken in stone pelting and one person was injured, police said

(With inputs from agencies)

