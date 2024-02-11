 No factions within TMC, says national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / No factions within TMC, says national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

No factions within TMC, says national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 12:17 PM IST

The TMC MP had said that there were no differences between old and young leaders in the TMC but reiterated that younger people always work more because age gives them a natural advantage

Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing speculations of differences in the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that there were no such factions within the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo)

Putting an end to all rumours over differences between him and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek said, “There are no factions in the TMC. Differences in our approach do not imply personal or political disagreements with Mamata Banerjee.”

Rumours were rife that differences had cropped up between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee after the latter raised the age factor several times at party meetings over the last two years, triggering guarded reactions from his followers and the old-timers.

The rumours gathered more steam earlier this month as the TMC MP remained absent from the dais where Mamata held a 48-hour sit-in demonstration against the Centre, demanding the release of MGNREGA funds.

Earlier in January, Abhishek had said that there were no differences between old and young leaders in the TMC but reiterated that younger people always work more because age gives them a natural advantage.

Meanwhile, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal spokesperson Samit Bhattacharya said that the people of the state want to oust the TMC. “Neither the people of West Bengal nor the BJP are interested in all these statements. The people of West Bengal want to oust the TMC. Their days are numbered,” he said.

